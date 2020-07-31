Bratenahl’s Shoreby Club is among the possible locations.

CLEVELAND — President Donald Trump is planning a trip to Cleveland Aug. 6 for a campaign fundraiser, according to several people with knowledge of the initial plans.

The U.S. Secret Service, which scout’s locations for presidential events, and other Trump representatives were at the member-owned Shoreby Club in Bratenahl this week, according to two members of the club. It’s unclear if Trump’s campaign settled on the club as the location for the event.

A call to the Shoreby Club to confirm its possible participation was not immediately returned.

Among those hosting the fundraiser is Lake County businessman Ed Crawford, according to others familiar with an email about the visit circulating among GOP donors.

Crawford served as Trump’s Ohio finance chair in 2016. Trump later nominated Crawford to be U.S. ambassador to Ireland. The U.S. Senate approved Crawford’s nomination.