Trump to be 1st president to visit Sandusky County in over 100 years

TOLEDO, Ohio — President Donald Trump will visit the Whirlpool plant in Clyde Thursday, where he is expected to share ideas about manufacturing. Residents in the Sandusky County town were patiently waiting for the president's arrival Wednesday.

"I've always wanted to meet a president in person," Clyde resident Andrew Adams said.

“Totally think that we are a great community and I think you'll be surprised by the support he gets" added Gene Rush another Clyde Resident.

Many in the city are looking forward to Trump's arrival as it puts Clyde in the spotlight.

"I think it's a wonderful opportunity for the city of Clyde to have the president acknowledge us and to come here. It's wonderful that we are a part of the facility of what is happening with the Whirlpool Corporation being a very large component. It's wonderful, Clyde resident Anne-Marie Pumphrey said.

"I think it's extremely crucial for the pure fact that there have been a few times that we almost lost Whirlpool. So, it's very important to keep Whirlpool in this country and keep all these people with jobs and keep the city thriving from it,” Jennifer Lindsey, who works in Clyde, said.

This is the first presidential visit to Sandusky County in over 100 years.