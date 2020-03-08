Club tells members that all staff and guests must test negative before entering the Aug. 6 event. The president will also be in Clyde that day to visit Whirlpool.

CLEVELAND — The Shoreby Club, the private waterfront haven in Bratenahl, told its members in an email newsletter Sunday that anyone working or attending the fundraiser for President Trump on Aug. 6th will receive a rapid COVID-19 test.

They must test negative to attend the event, the email reads. The email did not specifically identify the event as the president’s fundraiser. But 3News and others reported last week that Trump is holding a fundraiser at the club on Thursday, though the exact time has not been revealed.

The Shoreby Club email acknowledges members raised health safety concerns over holding such an event.

“We feel that knowing every person on our club property on Thursday has tested negative for Covid-19 is an important safety assurance for our members and our employees,” the email reads.

Though rapid testing is not widely available, the White House has been using such tests to regularly screen those around the president, including the press. In March, Trump showed off a rapid-testing device made by Abbott Labs, which is about the size of a toaster and can produce results in about 15 minutes. It’s unclear what test will be used or what protocol is place for testing guests. The Shoreby Club, which features a large outdoor event space overlooking the water, has not returned a call for comment on the event.

Thursday’s event is a joint fundraiser for Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee. Tickets cost a minimum of $5,600. Guests who contribute $100,000 will have more exclusive access to the president and other GOP officials.