x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman hospitalized after dog attack Monday night

According to a Toledo police detective at the scene, the woman is in critical condition after she was attacked by what appeared to be her own dog.

More Videos

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was attacked by a dog in south Toledo and hospitalized in critical condition Monday night, according to Toledo police.

Toledo fire crews responded to a call of an unconscious woman with injuries from dog bites near the intersection of Nelson and Wright avenues just before 6 p.m.

A TPD detective at the scene said the dog appeared the be the woman's own dog.

A message was left with Lucas County Canine Care and Control Monday night.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest updates.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out