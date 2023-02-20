Woman hospitalized after dog attack Monday night

According to a Toledo police detective at the scene, the woman is in critical condition after she was attacked by what appeared to be her own dog.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was attacked by a dog in south Toledo and hospitalized in critical condition Monday night, according to Toledo police.

Toledo fire crews responded to a call of an unconscious woman with injuries from dog bites near the intersection of Nelson and Wright avenues just before 6 p.m.

A TPD detective at the scene said the dog appeared the be the woman's own dog.

A message was left with Lucas County Canine Care and Control Monday night.