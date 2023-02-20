Woman hospitalized after dog attack Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was attacked by a dog in south Toledo and hospitalized in critical condition Monday night, according to Toledo police.
Toledo fire crews responded to a call of an unconscious woman with injuries from dog bites near the intersection of Nelson and Wright avenues just before 6 p.m.
A TPD detective at the scene said the dog appeared the be the woman's own dog.
A message was left with Lucas County Canine Care and Control Monday night.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest updates.