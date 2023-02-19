Marco's delivery driver shot on Sunday evening

Toledo police say the driver, who was working at the Lagrange St. Marco's near E. Manhattan Blvd. was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Marco’s Pizza delivery person was shot on Sunday night, according to Toledo police.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m.

Police were at the Marco’s store on the corner of Lagrange St. and Manhattan Blvd. after the call came in.

Police did not elaborate on what the circumstances were that led to the shooting.

The adult male victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance with what police are calling non-life threatening injuries.

