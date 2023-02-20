Complaints of north Toledo 'after-hours' bar lead to mass arrest, vehicles towed

Police investigated a north Toledo location after neighbors complained of an after-hours bar on Lagrange Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police made several arrests and issued multiple citations early Sunday after neighbors complained of an "after-hours" bar on Lagrange Street in north Toledo.

At approximately 4 a.m., Toledo police said they observed "continuous vehicle traffic" traveling to and from the after-hours bar in the 2700 block of Lagrange Street.

While on the scene, crews arrested five people, issued 15 parking citations, had 15 vehicles towed and recovered three guns.

