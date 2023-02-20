Two killed in single-vehicle crash on Ohio Turnpike near Maumee Monday

Carlos Antonio Alvarez, 45, and Edna Marie Alvarez, 72, both from Toledo, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Monday morning.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Two Toledoans were killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Maumee on Monday morning.

Carlos Antonio Alvarez, 45, and Edna Marie Alvarez, 72, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by first responders, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the minivan, driven by Carlos, was traveling west on the turnpike when it went off the road on the right side down an embankment, struck a ditch and overturned before coming to a rest on its side against a fence.