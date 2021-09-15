Windows of west Toledo gym shot at overnight

TPD found three bullet holes in two large windows of the Family Fitness gym on Dorr St.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting windows out of a west Toledo gym Tuesday night.

Police got a call of someone shooting at the Family Fitness located in the 5300 block of Dorr St. near Reynolds.

There was no victim, but police found that two large windows of the gym had three bullet holes in them.

The gym was not open at the time of the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.