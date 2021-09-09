1 dead following south Toledo convenience store shooting; no suspects in custody

Officers responded to a reported shooting at the Western Mini Mart just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

One person is dead after a shooting in south Toledo Thursday.

Officers rushed to the scene at the Western Mini Mart in the 1400 block of Western Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.

According to police, one person in their early 20s was found shot and killed at the location.

Authorities have not made any arrests at this time.

Anyone with any information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL-11 for updates.