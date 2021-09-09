TPD: 2 shot overnight in central Toledo, news conference expected later today

Neighbors say they heard a lot of shots being fired at the home shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday and that the house was the site of several large Labor Day parties.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is ongoing Thursday morning after two people were shot overnight in central Toledo. This happened on Palmetto and Ayers avenues.

Police aren’t releasing much information other than confirming that two people were shot at the home and rushed to the hospital. No word on their condition at this time.

Police tell us that there will be a news conference later today with more details about the shooting.

Neighbors tell us that they heard a lot of shots being fired at the home shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Some neighbors said that the house has had a lot of people partying for Labor Day for the last several days.

There was a large crowd of people on the street when WTOL 11's crew arrived at the scene. The initial call came into dispatch as three people shot; however, there were only two people shot and one man was found to have overdosed. Nobody has been arrested for the shooting.