18-year-old expected to be okay after being shot in the arm playing video games in north Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio — A young man is expected to be okay after being shot in the arm while playing video games in a north Toledo home early Monday morning.

The shooting happened on the 3400 block of Angela Place and Lake St. around 1 a.m.

Police say there was a family gathering at the home due to a funeral when someone started shooting at the home and bullets started flying through multiple windows.

One of the bullets hit an 18-year-old while he was playing video games. Police say he was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital where he is expected to be okay.

No one else was hurt in the shooting and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police are investigating the shooting to see if it might be connected to an earlier shooting on Sunday, where a home right behind this home was shot at.