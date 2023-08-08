Waterville amphitheater project dead; focus now on downtown Toledo, developer says

Developer Hunter Brucks told said he is working to take over and expand the ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series in 2024 and open an amphitheater downtown in 2025.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The controversial Waterville amphitheater project is dead and development is now focused on working with ProMedica's Live Summer Concert Series' and an eventual downtown Toledo amphitheater location, developer Hunter Brucks said Tuesday.

Brucks told WTOL 11 in a phone call Tuesday he is working with ProMedica to take over and expand the summer concert series in 2024 by licensing Promenade Park from the city of Toledo. He aims to have 15-20 or more concerts as part of the series next summer.

ProMedica spokesperson Tausha Moore provided WTOL 11 with the following statement:

"We are proud of the momentum ProMedica ignited with the downtown concerts and events. Since we just wrapped up the 2023 season, it will be a little while before we make a public announcement about the 2024 season."

Brucks also hopes to open an amphitheater in downtown Toledo in 2025 and is looking at a parking lot bounded by Adams, North Huron, Jackson and North Superior streets. The lot sits across North Superior Street from the Valentine Theatre.

WTOL 11 has reached out to the city of Toledo for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Brucks expressed excitement about his future plans for entertainment in northwest Ohio.

"I'm really happy right now," he said. "This is the first time I've been happy in three years. I should say, I'm excited. I don't deal good with negative energy. There was too much negative energy in Waterville. The site was beautiful, great potential, good people in that town, but it's just negative energy."

He also said he was optimistic about his plans following a meeting with Toledo City Council Tuesday.

"I really appreciated [Toledo City Council] listening to it. They were thanking me for it. That was different for me, I'm not used to that," Brucks said. "I'm used to a big, red flag instead of a red carpet."

Waterville amphitheater project

The proposed outdoor amphitheater project in Waterville began over a year ago. Waterville residents expressed significant opposition to the amphitheater, citing concerns such as large amounts of noise and traffic being in a typically smaller, quieter town. Supporters pointed to the potential city-wide economic benefits the venue could bring.

Waterville City Council in November 2022 voted in favor of the project after months of public meetings with passionate input from residents and business owners for and against the project. A resident-organized petition with over 1,000 signatures opposed council's approval of the project, and council then unanimously voted in favor of letting the board of elections decide whether or not it should appear on the ballot.

In April, the Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office ruled that the amphitheater construction was not subject to referendum after the Lucas County Board of Elections was deadlocked 2-2 on the matter.

In July, the Lucas County BOE then denied a proposed ballot measure that would let voters decide the fate of a road-extension project necessary for the construction of the proposed amphitheater.