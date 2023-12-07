ProMedica cancels Friday's 'Back to the 90's' concert; cites 'circumstances beyond our control'

A representative with ProMedica offered information regarding refunds for those who already purchased tickets.

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica announced the cancellation of the "Back to the 90's" concert Wednesday, which was set to take the stage Friday as a part of the ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series. Treach of Naughty by Nature, DJ Kool, Young MC and C&C Music Factory were scheduled to perform.

In a press release, ProMedica representatives apologized for any inconvenience the cancellation may have caused to those planning to attend the concert. ProMedica said the show was canceled due to "circumstances beyond [their] control."

A ProMedica spokeswoman declined to provide further details.

For those who purchased tickets and need refunds, ProMedica officials provided the following instructions:

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster:

Online purchases will be automatically refunded.

For tickets purchased through the Huntington Center Box Office:

Refunds will be available at the Huntington Center Box Office during normal business hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For tickets purchased through third parties:

Ticket holders will need to contact their point of purchase for tickets bought through third-party websites.

ProMedica's summer concert lineup was cut from eight events last year to four this year due to ongoing financial issues.

The company requested and received additional money this year from the city of Toledo and Lucas County to stage the events. Each entity donated $100,000.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz believes the city will receive a refund.

"Obviously everyone is disappointed in the cancellation of Friday night’s concert," he said in a statement. "ProMedica is a great community partner and a company that has always been guided by the highest principles of integrity and professionalism. That is why I am certain ProMedica will refund the City of Toledo for the equivalent percentage of its concert series sponsorship."