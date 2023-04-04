Waterville amphitheater referendum vote gridlocked by board of election, heads to secretary of state

The Ohio Secretary of State's office will cast the deciding vote after discussing with its lawyers. If approved, the Waterville ampitheater would go on the ballot.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — The Lucas County Board of Elections on Tuesday gridlocked in a 2-2 vote that would have put the Waterville amphitheater issue on the November ballot.

Now, the Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office will cast the deciding vote after discussing it with lawyers, Lucas County BOE Deputy Director Timothy Monaco said.

Board members Dawn Christen and Kurt Young voted to place it on the ballot for a vote. Board member Don Miller and Board Chairman Richard Schoen voted to not place it on the ballot.

The BOE has 14 days to send a letter requesting help from the secretary of state. Once they receive that letter their lawyers will review and the office will break the tie, secretary of state spokesperson Rob Nichols said.

Whatever decision LaRose's office reaches could be challenged in court.

The amphitheater would be built on U.S. Route 24 and state Route 64 near South Pray Boulevard in Waterville and have a capacity of over 9,000 people.

Waterville City Council had previously voted 4-2 in favor of building the amphitheater following monthslong debates with passionate input from residents, but the "Not In My Backyard" residents' group collected over 1,000 signatures to petition council to send the controversial amphitheater to the ballot and voters.

The Lucas County BOE then began its review of the referendum in early February.

