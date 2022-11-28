Waterville council votes in favor of amphitheater

The proposal is a partnership between Third Street Cigar Records and HB Concerts Inc. and HBC Management to develop an entertainment venue in Waterville.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Waterville City Council voted 4-2 Monday night in favor of constructing an amphitheater, concluding a months-long debate over the controversial proposed entertainment venue.

The vote comes after council reached no decision on Oct. 24 at the end of a three-hour public hearing after Waterville Mayor Tim Pedro said there was too much information and testimony to make a decision the same night.

The proposal is a partnership between Third Street Cigar Records and HB Concerts Inc. and HBC Management to develop the entertainment venue near South Pray Boulevard in Waterville.

The amphitheater has been controversial with residents and business owners in Waterville across five public meetings, including Monday's, since it was announced in early July.

Those opposing it have raised concerns about noise, traffic and safety, among other issues. But supporters have envisioned the new spot as a boon for the local economy and the great regional venue, ideally bringing back the music scene many remember from the glory days of the Toledo Sports Arena.

The amphitheater previously gained approval from the Waterville special planning committee in a 3-2 vote in mid-September.

WTOL 11 also gathered community questions and concerns regarding the amphitheater for HB Concerts Inc. and HBC Management President and CEO Hunter Brucks to answer.

The top questions included:

a sound study and the noise an outdoor amphitheater would bring

what events and music will be there

if the community will be able to use it

parking and traffic

Brucks said a sound study has been conducted by a third party and the developers have plans to minimize sound carrying and reduce traffic issues.

From the planning commission's approval of the permit, there are multiple conditions that project developers Brucks, Chris Campbell and John Henry have to abide by: