Waterville special planning commission votes 3-2 in favor of amphitheater

The ordinance will undergo two more readings by city council, at the Sept. 26 and Oct. 11 meetings, before being put to a final vote.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — The city of Waterville continued its discussion of the proposed amphitheater Monday, and, like several weeks ago, citizens spoke against the outdoor music venue and shared their concerns about safety and noise in the community.

The city held back-to-back meetings involving the special planning commission and regular city council. The planning commission voted 3-2, recommending the permit for the amphitheater and bringing it one step closer to reality.

Dennis Birkemeier, Dave Kerscher and John Wasserman voted yes, while members Will Burns and Doug Parrish voted no.

The bill still has to undergo readings at the next council meetings on Sept. 26 and Oct. 11. Following the meeting on Oct. 11, city council is expected to vote on approval of the amphitheater.

More voices emerged at the latest meeting expressing support for the controversial project.

"This is big for our town," Waterville resident Mark Dickey said. "I want to make sure they do this right if they're going to bring it in. I am not against it. I think it's a great thing."

The meeting was followed by city council, which held their first of three readings of the ordinance and allowed more public comment on the project.

Some continued the argument that noise would be a problem, wanting to maintain a peaceful community.

"We think that it's too big of a venue for our area," Waterville resident Shannon Bostelman said. "We definitely feel that there's better options out there. We're willing to hear those, but the amphitheater does not fit the city of Waterville."

Others argued the problems were overblown and said growth like that of the amphitheater is inevitable.