No decision reached at Waterville amphitheater hearing Monday

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Waterville City Council reached no decision on the proposed amphitheater in the city at a three-hour public hearing Monday.

Mayor Tim Pedro said there was too much testimony and information to make a decision Monday night. He said the next meeting date on the subject is not certain, but will likely be Nov. 28.

Including Monday's meeting, four public meetings have been held for discussion on the amphitheater. The proposal was announced in early July as a partnership between Third Street Cigar Records and HB Concerts Inc. and HBC Management to develop the entertainment venue near South Pray Boulevard in Waterville.

The amphitheater has been controversial with residents and business owners in Waterville, with those opposing it concerned about noise, traffic and safety, among other issues.

Residents opposing the venue showed up in red as a show of solidarity against the project.

Supporters envision the new spot as a boon for the local economy and the great regional venue, ideally bringing back the music scene many remember from the glory days of the Toledo Sports Arena.

On Sept. 12, the Waterville special planning commission voted 3-2 in favor of the amphitheater. Members Dennis Birkemeier, Dave Kerscher and John Wasserman voted yes, while members Will Burns and Doug Parrish voted no.

Some residents who live in the subdivision behind the proposed space said they are not against having something there, nor are they against Waterville's growth. But they are against an amphitheater that could potentially hold more people than the Huntington Center.

WTOL 11 gathered community questions and concerns regarding the amphitheater for HB Concerts Inc. and HBC Management President and CEO Hunter Brucks to answer.

The top questions included:

a sound study and the noise an outdoor amphitheater would bring

what events and music will be there

if the community will be able to use it

parking and traffic

Brucks said a sound study has been conducted by a third party and the developers have plans to minimize sound carrying and reduce traffic issues.

From the planning commission's approval of the permit, there are multiple conditions that project developers Brucks, Chris Campbell and John Henry have to abide by: