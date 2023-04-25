Waterville amphitheater issue will not be voted on by citizens

Developers involved with the project told WTOL construction will begin as soon as next week.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A controversial issue in Waterville surrounding construction of a proposed outdoor amphitheater will not go to a vote of the citizens.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose ruled Tuesday that the matter is not subject to referendum because he deemed the city's acts to be administrative and not legislative in nature. Waterville City Council approved the project in November, and a group of citizens gathered nearly 1,000 signatures shortly after in an attempt to force the issue to a vote of the people.

The issue was passed to LaRose after the Lucas County Board of Elections deadlocked 2-2 on the matter.

"In my role as Ohio’s Secretary of State, I have consistently erred on the side of granting citizens ballot access whenever possible," LaRose said in his ruling. "However, when the law is clear on a matter, my sworn duty requires me to uphold and faithfully execute that law. In this case, I believe the law is clear. Accordingly, it is my view that all evidence provided to my Office indicates that Ordinance 10-22 is administrative in nature and not subject to referendum. As such, I am breaking the tie in favor of the position put forward by Chairman Richard Schoen and Board Member Donald R. Miller against approving the Waterville Referendum Petition to put the matter on the ballot in the November 7, 2023 General Election."

In that November meeting, council established an "admission tax" with the developer to offset costs the city may incur by operating the facility. LaRose said language used in the ordinance was that of a "merely aspirational goal" rather than a legislative act, pointing specifically to a passage about the developer "cooperating" with the city for the tax agreement rather than "establishing" something more concrete.

Developer Hunter Brooks previously told WTOL 11 he plans to start construction as soon as next week. The amphitheater is on track to open in 2024.

The proposal is a partnership between Third Street Cigar Records and HB Concerts Inc. and HBC Management to develop the entertainment venue near South Pray Boulevard in Waterville.

Based on the planning commission's permit approval, the following conditions must be met:

Max capacity of 9,300 people

General hours of operation with financial penalty for going over those times

Management of flow of traffic

Detailed site plan

Additional lane of traffic to accommodate increased traffic

Developers' public safety plan needs approval

Set admission tax

Limit on number of events