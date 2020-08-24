TPD investigating city's latest homicide after man was found shot in the backyard of a west Toledo home

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. This marks the city's 38th homicide of the year

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after one person was found dead in the backyard of a home in west Toledo early Sunday morning.

The victim, Rudy Gonzalez, was found at a home on the 1500 block of Eleanor Ave. around 2:04 a.m.

Police say Gonzalez was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the backyard of the home. Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one has been arrested at this time.

This marks the city's 38th homicide of the year, with four months left to go. Toledo saw 38 homicides in 2019 for the entire year.