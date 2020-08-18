TPD investigating city's latest homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are on the scene of another murder in the city, this time in central Toledo.
Crime scene tape is up everywhere on Belmont Ave. near Hoag Tuesday morning; the coroner is also on the scene.
Police say there is another crime scene location on the 1100 block of Pinewood that is connected to the scene on Belmont.
This is the fifth deadly shooting in as many days in the city of Toledo, three of those happening on Pinewood.
There are now 37 homicides recorded in the city this year, with four months left to go. Last year there were a total of 38 homicides in Toledo.