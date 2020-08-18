TPD investigating city's latest homicide

The shooting happened in central Toledo early Tuesday morning. This is the fifth deadly shooting is as many days in Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are on the scene of another murder in the city, this time in central Toledo.

Crime scene tape is up everywhere on Belmont Ave. near Hoag Tuesday morning; the coroner is also on the scene.

Police say there is another crime scene location on the 1100 block of Pinewood that is connected to the scene on Belmont.

This is the fifth deadly shooting in as many days in the city of Toledo, three of those happening on Pinewood.