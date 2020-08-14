22-year-old man shot, killed in central Toledo

Police were dispatched to Pinewood and Brown on Aug. 13 and found Omauryai Crenshaw in the street suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

According to a release, officers arrived at Pinewood and Brown and found the victim in the street, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. 22-year-old Omauryai Crenshaw was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

This is the second shooting-related homicide on Pinewood this month.

On Aug. 9, Toledo police found the decomposing remains of 19-year-old Derlanis Holman near the 600 block of Pinewood. Holman had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head. He had been reported missing since Aug. 2.

It is unknown at this time if the two incidents are related.

Crenshaw is the victim of Toledo's 32nd homicide this year.