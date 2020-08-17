Police: Person shot on Pinewood in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — There was another shooting on Sunday night, this time in central Toledo.
Toledo Police responded to a scene in the 600 block of Pinewood Ave. near City Park Ave. around 9:45 p.m.
Police on the scene one person was struck and taken to a local hospital.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
It’s also unclear what led to the shooting.
At least 8 evidence markers have been placed around the scene that police are investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest information.