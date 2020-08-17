Police: Person shot on Pinewood in central Toledo

TPD says a person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There was another shooting on Sunday night, this time in central Toledo.

Toledo Police responded to a scene in the 600 block of Pinewood Ave. near City Park Ave. around 9:45 p.m.

Police on the scene one person was struck and taken to a local hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

It’s also unclear what led to the shooting.

At least 8 evidence markers have been placed around the scene that police are investigating.