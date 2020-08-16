Person shot in south Toledo on Saturday evening

Police say a male victim was taken to the hospital after being shot near the intersection of Steeplebush and Chicory.

Police responded to reports of shots fired near Steeplebush and Chicory in south Toledo on Saturday evening.

Police were called to the scene around 10:20 p.m.

According to an officer on the scene, one male victim was shot and sent to the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this point.

Police say two people were shooting at one another in the street.

Some of the houses were hit by stray bullets.

Police have cordoned a section of a yard and are searching homes in the area.