A Toledo police vehicle was struck while officers were on a call Wednesday.

Officers Lucas Snowberger and Joseph Braun responded to a call Wednesday about an assault in the 700 block of Pinewood Street.

While inside, the patrol car was struck by a driver, Lexius Barber, 26, of Toledo, who attempted to pass the patrol car in her vehicle and struck the driver-side mirror.

Neither officer was in the car at the time of the incident and no one was injured, police said.