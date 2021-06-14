Toledo Police vehicle hit by motorist later charged with OVI

Incident happened Sunday on I-75 near the Miami Street exit.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Police vehicle was struck by a motorist Sunday while officers were responding to another crash.

Officers Tyler Picking and Asher Coates were handling a separate incident on I-75 south near the Miami Street exit when their vehicle was hit from behind. The driver of the vehicle was 23-year-old Malik Hampton, who was charged with OVI.

A loaded handgun was also found in the car, and Hampton also faces gun charges.

Nobody was injured during the incident. The officers' vehicle is out of service for repairs.