Toledo Police vehicle hit by motorist later charged with OVI

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Police vehicle was struck by a motorist Sunday while officers were responding to another crash.
Officers Tyler Picking and Asher Coates were handling a separate incident on I-75 south near the Miami Street exit when their vehicle was hit from behind. The driver of the vehicle was 23-year-old Malik Hampton, who was charged with OVI.
A loaded handgun was also found in the car, and Hampton also faces gun charges.
Nobody was injured during the incident. The officers' vehicle is out of service for repairs.
Southbound lanes of I-75 were shut down for two hours.