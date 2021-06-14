12-year-old Toledo boy overdoses, is revived with Narcan

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 12-year-old boy had to be revived Sunday afternoon after overdosing on drugs he purchased from someone at a gas station.

The boy's father came home to his residence in the 200 block of Sunnyside Drive in north Toledo and found his son unresponsive and not breathing, according to a police report. While being transported to the hospital by Toledo Fire & Rescue, Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, was administered and the boy regained consciousness.