Driver unhurt after crashing into pole in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver is okay after crashing into a pole and flipping their car in west Toledo overnight.

The crash happened on the 4200 block of Monroe St. near Woodmont.

Police say the driver lost control and drove off the street and over a curb before hitting a pole and flipping the car over.

The driver was not hurt and was able to walk away from the crash.

Toledo Edison crews were called to the scene to repair the downed wire and leaning pole.