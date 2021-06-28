2 TPD detectives hit by car after suspect flees traffic stop

One of the detectives was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police detective was injured after a suspect hit them with his car in an attempt to flee a traffic stop in central Toledo on Saturday.

Det. Osting and Det. Bocik initiated a traffic stop on Detroit and Central around 10 p.m. when they saw individuals throw firearms out of the car they had stopped.

When the officers tried to detain suspect Manual Cleveland, Cleveland ignored the officers' commands and got into his vehicle.

Cleveland put the vehicle in reverse at a high rate of speed and hit both Det. Osting and Det. Bocik. Cleveland also hit the officers' patrol car, causing functional damage.

The detectives chased Cleveland until Cleveland lost control on Stickney Ave., went off the road and crashed into a pole.

Cleveland was arrested at taken to the hospital for a minor knee injury.