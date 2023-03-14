TFRD reminds people to check for working smoke alarms

Toledo Fire & Rescue says daylight saving time is a great remembrance to check your smoke alarms.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Before it came out that there were no smoke alarms in Monday night's fire on Ventura Drive, the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department was already reminding people to check their alarms. The department usually encourages people to check their alarms at daylight saving time, when we all have to change our clocks.

TFRD says the detector itself is the first early warning device to anyone in a home where a fire has broken out. They say the smoke alarm is one for the most important items in a home.

WTOL 11 asked Pvt. Sterling Rahe from TFRD about the critical moments that happen when a fire breaks out.

"Seconds, definitely, to minutes. It depends on what's involved, what's burning, how quickly it's burning, how ventilated the area is -- to how rapidly that fire will grow," explained Rahe. "It grows very quickly. We're talking the sound of an alarm to zero visibility, high heat, could be 10, 20, 30 seconds."

The department encourages people to check their smoke alarms every month but at a minimum of twice a year. Also, look at the manufacturing date found on the back of the alarm, so it is timely. A smoke alarm lasts about 10 years.

"If you hear a (continual chirping) in the middle of the night, that's the sound that should wake you up and jar you into your action plan," said Rahe. "(Think) what am I going to do to get out of the residence, and make sure my family is following this as well."

TFRD offers free smoke alarms to those in needs. You can pick them up at any of the 18 fire stations located in Toledo.