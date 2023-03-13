Two hospitalized, dog killed in south Toledo house fire

A woman and a firefighter were hospitalized due to injuries from the fire on Ventura Drive. The woman's injuries are life-threatening, TFRD said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman and a firefighter were hospitalized and a dog was killed Monday night after a fire in south Toledo.

The woman received life-threatening injuries. The extent of the firefighter's injuries is currently unknown.

The back of the house on Ventura Drive was more damaged than the front by the fire, which was reported as a kitchen fire, Toledo fire chief Allison Armstrong said.

Crews responded to the call near Reynolds Road and South Avenue at about 10 p.m.

The fire is under investigation.