x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Two hospitalized, dog killed in south Toledo house fire

A woman and a firefighter were hospitalized due to injuries from the fire on Ventura Drive. The woman's injuries are life-threatening, TFRD said.

More Videos

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman and a firefighter were hospitalized and a dog was killed Monday night after a fire in south Toledo.

The woman received life-threatening injuries. The extent of the firefighter's injuries is currently unknown.

The back of the house on Ventura Drive was more damaged than the front by the fire, which was reported as a kitchen fire, Toledo fire chief Allison Armstrong said.

Crews responded to the call near Reynolds Road and South Avenue at about 10 p.m.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest updates.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out