Toledo Fire and Rescue offers free smoke alarms to prevent fatal home fires

Firefighters have been using the time changes in the fall and spring for years to remind people of the importance have having working smoke alarms.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Firefighters across northwest Ohio are making access to fire safety devices, like smoke detectors, a top priority.

For years they have been using the time change in the spring and fall to remind people about the importance having working smoke alarms.

The National Fire Protection Association reports that the time it takes to escape a typical home fire from the time a smoke alarm has sounded has gone from about 10 minutes down to as little as two.



And if you don't have the right measures in place, it could turn deadly.

That's why area firefighters are making it a priority to bring awareness to fire safety and provide the safety tools they say everyone should have.



"So, there's really a push to give away smoke alarms because what we want to do is reduce fire fatalities," said Lieutenant Gina Shubeta of Toledo fire and rescue. "When you have a working smoke alarm in your home it reduces the fire fatality by at least half."

As the weather gets colder, people do what they can to stay warm.

Fire crews say they see an increase in house fires as the weather gets colder as people do what they can to keep warm - for instance, by leaving electric heaters on or putting items too close to something that's flammable.



Still there are things people can do to prevent fatal fires.

Lt. Shubeta said that even if your smoke detector or Carbon Monoxide (CO) detector has a 10-year life span it should be checked regularly.

And it's important to know where to find them if you don’t have one.



"You can purchase a CO detector at any of the local hardware stores. For the smoke alarms, The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department do have them. We go out to events all the time and give them away and also you can get one at your local fire station," said Lt. Shubeta.

If you don't live in Toledo, contact your local fire department to see if they have smoke detectors available.

