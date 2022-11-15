TFRD reminds people about the importance of space heater safety

The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department want people to stay safe as we enter the coldest week of the year since February.

TOLEDO, Ohio — This week is the coldest week of the year since February! The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department sat down with WTOL 11 to talk about safety tips for space heaters and smoke alarms.

With the frigid temperatures, many people may start to use space heaters in their homes or offices. TFRD wants to make sure you understand the proper safety protocols.

They say to keep a three to four feet distance around the space heater from anything it may touch.

“If I’m gonna put it in my living room, I’m gonna put it where the front of it, where the hottest part, where the heat is projecting, away from anything," said Pvt. Sterling Rahe of TFRD. "I mean typically the rooms are hopefully a little more open. If they are closed, if it’s a very small bedroom with maybe one to two feet around anything, that’s not a room to put that in.”

TFRD also says to directly plug the space heater into the wall, not using a power strip or extension cord. Why? A space heater draws a lot of power. The coils in the space heater can reach over 300°F.

Firefighters also recommend all space heaters to be Underwriters Lavatory, or UL, approved. This proves that the heater system was scientifically tested.

TFRD is also encouraging you to check your fire alarms. Make sure you have one on every level of your home and in all your sleeping quarters. Smoke alarms need to be replaced every ten years.

TFRD has a smoke alarm program where they give out free smoke alarms to those that need one. You can go to any of the 18 stations in Toledo to receive a smoke alarm.