Tiffin Brewery to close, facility up for sale

The co-owners began renovating the facility in 2016 and opened its doors in 2019.

TIFFIN, Ohio — After four years in operation, Tiffin Brewery will close its doors for good.

According to a written announcement from Aaron Stalsworth, he and fellow co-owner Rose Nguyen faced challenges during and following the COVID-19 pandemic that made the continued operation of the business no longer possible. However, the owners said they hope someone can purchase the facility and make use of the existing brewing machinery.

"It doesn't have to be the end of all things, but it would be nice to see someone/somewhere consider the options of a 24,000 square-foot facility with the greatest infrastructure to expand their own brewing dreams/current brewing business into a NW Ohio footprint without the hassle of working it from the ground up," Stalsworth said in the announcement.

The facility is equipped with 5,500 square-feet of production area with brewing devices, a 1,500 square-foot front office and warehouse area including shipping docks, among the rest of the space's infrastructure.

The two co-owners began renovating the downtown Tiffin facility in 2016 and opened their doors in 2019. Earlier in 2023, the owners temporarily closed the taproom, but at the time did not intend to close the business entirely. Stalsworth did not specify a final date of operation for the business.

At the end of the announcement, Stalsworth reflected on his time in the business.

"Thank you all and it has been my pleasure to be involved in such a great transformation of an old industrial property within the Tiffin City limits into a facility that shows that dreams can really come true when you put your mind and hearts into creating something wonderful," he wrote.