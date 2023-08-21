x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Iconic Warehouse District building for sale

The former home to food product company Chariott Foods sits in downtown Toledo's Warehouse District. The building is 43,173 square feet with a price tag of $650,000.
Credit: Reichle Klein Group
Former Chariott Foods building is for sale for $650,000

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo landmark is for sale, according to a realty posting on Richele Klein Group. 

The property, at 140 S. Superior St., is the former home to food product company Chariott Foods. It sits next to the Erie Street Market and Libbey Glass in the Warehouse District of downtown.

The building is 43,173 square feet with a price tag of $650,000. According to the web listing, it was built in 1925. 

Ryan Miller of Reichle Klein Group is listed as the agent handling the transaction.

Information on the listing stated the building could be mixed-use or for used for multi-unit housing.

RELATED: PHOTOS: This $3.9 million, 123-year-old Perrysburg home with a river dock is on the market

According to the Chariott Foods Facebook page, the business closed on Dec. 17, 2016. Food product supplier Al Peake & Sons & Daughter, also of Toledo, purchased Chariott Foods, with most of the employees transferring to the Al Peake Stickney Avenue location. 

WTOL 11 has reached out to Miller for comment but has yet to hear back. 

RELATED: Hotel Lorraine under new ownership

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

More Videos

In Other News

Person in critical condition after being shot in central Toledo

Before You Leave, Check This Out