Iconic Warehouse District building for sale

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo landmark is for sale, according to a realty posting on Richele Klein Group.

The property, at 140 S. Superior St., is the former home to food product company Chariott Foods. It sits next to the Erie Street Market and Libbey Glass in the Warehouse District of downtown.

The building is 43,173 square feet with a price tag of $650,000. According to the web listing, it was built in 1925.

Ryan Miller of Reichle Klein Group is listed as the agent handling the transaction.

Information on the listing stated the building could be mixed-use or for used for multi-unit housing.

According to the Chariott Foods Facebook page, the business closed on Dec. 17, 2016. Food product supplier Al Peake & Sons & Daughter, also of Toledo, purchased Chariott Foods, with most of the employees transferring to the Al Peake Stickney Avenue location.

WTOL 11 has reached out to Miller for comment but has yet to hear back.