Three-vehicle crash in west Toledo Monday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving three vehicles left a road with lane closures early Monday.

The crash happened just before Detroit Avenue on East Alexis Road in west Toledo.

The westbound lanes of East Alexis Road near North Detroit Avenue are currently closed to clean up the accident.

The eastbound lanes of East Alexis Road are still open. Detroit Ave is also open.

Toledo Police do not have any information on the cause of the crash at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.