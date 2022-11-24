Motorcycle driver dies in overnight crash in west Toledo

A motorcycle driven by Jason Abramczyk Jr., 24, collided with an SUV at Upton Ave. and Ottawa Dr. just before midnight Wednesday. Abramczyk died at the hospital.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle driver is dead after an overnight crash in west Toledo.

Toledo police responded to the call at Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive, near Ottawa Park and Toledo Hospital.

An SUV driven by Annette Carter eastbound on Ottawa Drive and a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Jason Abramczyk Jr. southbound on Upton Avenue collided just before midnight Wednesday, according to a report by Toledo police.

Abramczyk was taken to the hospital and died shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Alcohol may be a potential factor in the crash, Toledo police claimed. Officers did not elaborate further to our WTOL 11 crew on the scene other than to say the crash is still under investigation.

