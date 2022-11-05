Motorcycle crash claims life of Toledo man on Thursday

Police say the 25-year-old man was riding his motorcycle east on Sylvania Ave. near Willys Pkwy. when another vehicle turned into his lane.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a 25-year-old Toledo man in west Toledo on Thursday afternoon.

Toledo police say 49-year-old Gregory Willardo, from Toledo, was driving west on Sylvania Ave. around 2:40 p.m. when he began to turn south onto Willys Parkway across the eastbound lane of traffic.

At the same time, 25-year-old William Zeller was riding his motorcycle east on Sylvania Ave.

In order to avoid a collision with Willardo’s vehicle, Zeller laid his bike down on the ground.

Zeller was ejected from the motorcycle and collided with Willardo’s car as it was coming to a stop, as did his bike.

Zeller was pronounced dead at Toledo Hospital.

William Zeller went to high school at Rossford, where he played football. He graduated in 2015.

On Friday, friends held a vigil for Zeller.

His former coach, Todd Drusback, said Zeller was a great kid, who always put a smile on people's faces.

