x
OSHP: Motorcycle driver dies in crash on US-20

The crash happened near the intersection of US-20 and County Road 40 just east of Woodville. US-20 eastbound is closed in that area.
WOODVILLE, Ohio — A motorcycle driver is dead after a crash in Sandusky County early Wednesday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the call around 6:43 p.m., according to dispatch. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle near the intersection of US-20 and County Road 40 just east of Woodville. 

The motorcyclist died in the crash. The identity of those involved and the circumstances of the crash are not yet known at this time.

The eastbound lanes of US-20 are closed in the area as of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday while crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story.

