One dead after fatal west Toledo crash Wednesday morning

Crews responded to a crash on Talmadge and Monroe Wednesday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is deceased after a fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Talmadge and Monroe in west Toledo Wednesday morning.

According to Toledo Fire & Rescue, crews were dispatched to the scene of a motor vehicle accident at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Units found one adult male with "traumatic injuries that were incompatible with life" and pronounced him deceased on the scene.

The vehicle of the deceased victim appeared to have hit a second vehicle, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue. The occupant of the second vehicle, an adult female, also sustained injuries in the crash. Crews transported her to the hospital and said her injuries were non-life threatening.

Police and fire crews did not name a cause of the accident at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for updates as more information becomes available.

