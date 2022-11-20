46-year-old Toledo woman dies after crash in Erie Twp.

The Monroe Co. Sheriff's office says an 18-year-old driver was attempting to pass another vehicle when he pulled into the path of the woman's car.

ERIE, Mich. — A 46-year-old Toledo woman is dead after a crash on S. Telegraph Rd. just north of Samaria Rd. in Monroe County on Saturday evening.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Joyce Shroyer was driving south on Telegraph Rd. just after 7:06 p.m.

At the same time, a car being driven by 18-year-old LeRoyce T.J. Strunk, from Monroe, was driving north when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to a press release.

When it became clear that the vehicles were going to collide, both swerved off the west side of the road to get out of the other’s way when they struck each other on the shoulder.

Schroyer was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Mr. Strunk and his passenger Elizabeth Chalupka, also 18 were also taken to the hospital, as was Ms. Schroyer’s passenger, 34-year-old Lamont Carter of Toledo. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office says Schroyer was the only one not wearing a seat belt.

If you have any information regarding the accident you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 734-240-7557.

