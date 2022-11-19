Police chase ends in violent crash at Northwood storage facility

Surveillance video shows the car approaching the gate, before losing control, crashing through it, and coming to an abrupt stop.

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A police chase ended violently at a Northwood storage facility early on Saturday morning.

An employee at Storage Rentals of America on East Andrus Rd. said the car slammed through a chained gate and crashed into one of the storage units just before 3 a.m.

Surveillance video showed the car approaching the gate at a high rate of speed before losing control, crashing through the gate, and coming to an abrupt stop.

After the crash, a different surveillance camera showed the driver running away on foot.

Northwood Police Department says the pursuit involved Toledo Police right at the two border between the two cities.

It’s unclear at this time what happened to the driver.

No injuries were reported.

