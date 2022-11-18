Trooper struck, injured while responding to crash on U.S. 24

Traffic on U.S. 24 eastbound is backed up Friday after several crashes between Dutch and Waterville-Swanton roads

WATERVILLE, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Friday morning while responding to a crash on U.S. 24 in Waterville.



A spokesperson with OSHP said the trooper was inside his patrol car with the driver of the crashed vehicle when another car struck them just before 8:30 a.m..



Both the trooper and driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



Traffic on U.S. 24 eastbound is backed-up due to several crashes Friday morning between Dutch and Waterville-Swanton roads.

OSHP wants to remind motorists to slow down any time there is inclement weather.



