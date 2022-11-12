Car crashes into PET Bull Project building on Tremainsville Rd.

The building was the former home of Mini Motions Dance Center.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It’ll take some time to clean up the mess after a car crashed into the new home of the PET Bull Project on Tremainsville Rd. in west Toledo on Saturday evening.



Pictures shared by the previous owner of the building show damage to the exterior of the brick building.

She says she owned Mini Motions Dance Center at that location on Tremainsville Rd. for nearly 25 years before selling the building to new owners less than a year ago in December.

She says it still holds sentimental value and it’s tough to see it partially destroyed.

There is no word from police on the condition of the driver or any passengers who may have been in the car.

