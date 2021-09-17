Social media threat against Waite High School deemed 'not credible'

Friday's threat marks the second non-credible threat against a TPS building in as many days.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Sept. 16 and describes a similar threat against Bowsher High School.

A social media threat against Waite High School was deemed "not credible" on Friday.

Following an investigation, leaders with Toledo Public Schools decided to continue the school day as usual, with no lockdown implemented, though extra officers were on site as a precautionary measure.

According to the district, parents and students were notified.

This marks the second threat against a building within the Toledo Public Schools district in as many days.

On Thursday, Bowsher High School had additional security available after a social media threat was allegedly made by a student the night before, saying they planned to "shoot up the school."

Toledo police visited the family in question and also determined Thursday's threat wasn't credible.