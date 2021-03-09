Man arrested for allegedly having unloaded gun in bag at Start High School

This is the fourth incident involving a gun being found at a TPS school since August.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested Tuesday after Toledo police say he was found with a gun at Start High School.

According to a police report, an unloaded handgun was found in the man's bag while visiting a counselor. There were no threats or injuries.

Corey Harris, 48, was charged with possession of a weapon on school premises. He was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Wednesday morning and released on personal bond.

This is the fourth incident in recent weeks of a gun being found at a Toledo Public school.

On Aug. 25, a Bowsher High School student was arrested after a search of his backpack revealed a loaded ghost gun. On Sept. 2, a Rogers High School student was found with a loaded gun and arrested.