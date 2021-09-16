x
Bowsher High School addresses social media threat involving one of its students

The school says Toledo Police visited the family in question and have deemed there is no credible threat to the school.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Bowsher High School is addressing a threat made on social media by one of its students Wednesday night.

In a post on Facebook, school officials say the post says a Bowsher High School student made a threat to the school.

The school says Toledo Police visited the family in question and have deemed there is no credible threat.

However, there will be additional security at school tomorrow as a precautionary measure and to ease the fears of the students and staff.

School officials encourage all students to plan to be at school on time on Thursday.

They also thanked the many families that reached out to the school to alert them of the threat.

