SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Sandusky County Board of Commissioners appointed a temporary replacement for convicted county prosecutor Tim Braun, who was accused of sexual misconduct, on a special meeting Tuesday.

Braun announced his resignation Friday after four women filed a civil suit earlier this month, asking a judge to remove him from his position.

Zach Selvey will be the acting officer until a successor is properly appointed by the Republican Central Committee.

On Dec. 6, the prosecutor pleaded guilty to negligent assault following a state investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

As part of his plea deal, Braun was ordered to resign by June 30 but was allowed to continue collecting on his $140,000 annual salary.

But on Dec. 31, Sandusky County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeremiah Ray suspended Braun. The move came a day after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, acting as counsel for Gov. Mike DeWine, filed a complaint seeking Braun's removal from office.

