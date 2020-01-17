SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Sandusky County prosecutor Tim Braun announced his resignation on Friday.

The move comes after a civil suit was filed earlier this month, in which four women asked a judge to immediately remove Braun from his position.

In early December 2019, five women in the Sandusky County Prosecutor's Office accused Braun of sexual misconduct, saying Braun emotionally and physically terrorized them in his office.

On Dec. 6, the prosecutor pleaded guilty to negligent assault following a state investigation into these sexual misconduct allegations.

As part of his plea deal, Braun was ordered to resign by June 30 but was allowed to continue collecting on his $140,000 annual salary.

But on Dec. 31, Sandusky County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeremiah Ray suspended Braun. The move came a day after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, acting as counsel for Gov. Mike DeWine, filed a complaint seeking Braun's removal from office.

On Friday, Braun announced his resignation would be effective at the end of the business day on Jan. 21.

"This is a victory for the victims and the community,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “I admire the survivors’ courage and tenacity to stand. They were heard, believed and today, vindicated.”

Yost had entered a notice appearance and was preparing to try the case personally. He interviewed the victims in preparation for the Jan. 22 trial and said he was impressed by their willingness to go forward.

“I was ready to roll my sleeves up and try this case,” Yost said. “I’m glad we got to the outcome that was long overdue.”

The Sandusky County Republican Party voted unanimously in December to ask Braun to resign from office immediately.

