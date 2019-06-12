FREMONT, Ohio — Sandusky County Prosecutor Timothy Braun pleaded guilty to negligent assault - a third degree misdemeanor - on Friday in relation to a sexual misconduct case.

Braun can remain in office for up to six months and agreed to resign by June 30. He received a suspended 60 day jail sentence and a year of community control.

While the agreement allows Braun to remain county prosecutor in name until June 30, he is not allowed to make court appearances, cannot report to the office, and cannot run for re-election. He is allowed to work remotely. He will receive pay until he resigns.

Supporters of victims of sexual misconduct carried signs around the Sandusky County courthouse, showing their disapproval of Braun.

Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton in May asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to investigate after allegations of sexual misconduct by Braun were brought to the sheriff's attention. At least five women working as administrative personnel in the Sandusky County Prosecutor's Office lodged the complaints.

Visiting Judge Janet Burnside presided at the hearing Friday after Judge John Dewey recused himself from the case. Burnside is a retired Cuyahoga County judge. No details of the anticipated plea deal or potential criminal charges were released ahead of Friday's hearing.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in October called for Braun's resignation. A grand jury was canceled after the BCI inquiry into Braun.

“It is my understanding that the grand jury has been cancelled and a negotiated plea has been reached. No further details are available," Yost said back in October. "Mr. Braun should resign immediately. No victim of sexual assault, no victim of workplace harassment, could believe she would be treated fairly in an office he oversees."

