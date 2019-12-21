SANDUSKY, Ohio — Sandusky County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeremiah Ray has suspended Prosecutor Timothy Braun, pending the results of a Jan. 22 hearing into Braun's political future.

The move comes a day after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, acting as counsel for Gov. Mike DeWine, filed a complaint seeking Braun's removal from office.

The complaint states that Braun should be removed from office for his willful and flagrant transgressions in his position as prosecutor.

The hearing can be held before a judge or a jury and will decide if Braun is immediately removed from office.

Five women in the prosecutor's office accused Braun of inappropriately touching them and creating a hostile, intimidating work environment. Earlier this month, Braun pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor negligent assault charge. That plea deal allowed him to continue collecting on his $140,000 salary until being forced to resign by June 30. It is unclear if Braun's suspension is with or without pay.

The attorney general's complaint reads, “Braun’s pattern of misconduct towards his female subordinates, his criminal investigation into the missing personnel files, his seizure of his female subordinates’ private cell phone records, and his conviction of Negligent Assault on his female subordinate together demonstrate that he committed gross neglect of duty, gross immorality, misfeasance, malfeasance, and/or nonfeasance and is therefore guilty of misconduct in office and should be removed from office in accordance with Ohio Revised Code Sections 3.07 and 3.08.”

The filing outlines in part that Braun’s conviction has rendered him unable to perform the basic and fundamental duties of a prosecutor, that he cannot and should not be trusted with the power and authority of the office, and that he has caused irreparable damage to the office and its ability to advocate for women meaningfully.

The Sandusky County Republican Party voted unanimously Saturday morning to ask Braun to resign from office immediately.

Braun also faces likely discipline from the Ohio Supreme Court Disciplinary Counsel.

In October, the attorney general's office also asked for Braun's resignation.

11 Investigates reported on the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation into Braun. At least five women told disturbing stories to agents looking into the prosecutor's conduct.

According to the investigation, Braun would ask women in his office for details of their sex lives and would give unwanted back and shoulder rubs, even allegedly rubbing one employee's breasts.

Braun was also co-counsel in the 2000 aggravated murder case against Wayne Braddy and Karl Willis, which has garnered scrutiny after 11 Investigates aired the "Guilty Without Proof" story.

